Russia Intensifies Attacks on Civilian Shipping in Ukrainian Ports

The Ministry of Reconstruction, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine asserts that Russia is now trying to intimidate international shipowners and undermine confidence in the safety of civilian shipping. It emphasized that the intensity of the enemy attacks on Ukraine’s port infrastructure continues to increase while highlighting that the Russians are now attacking ships multiple times even if they have already been damaged.

The border guard reported on Monday, August 3, that a civilian tugboat was targeted. The vessel was struck by a Shahed drone, which resulted in a fire. The border guard and others rushed to the aid of the vessel. They released photos of the tug engulfed in flames, but did not say which port it was in.

Separately, the acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Georgy Reshetilov, reported a series of attacks on the port and civilian vessels. Mykolaiv has been targeted recently, with reports of at least one vessel that has been stuck in the port since the start of the war being struck.

Tugboat on fire after being hit by a drone (Border Guard)

Reshetilov said on Sunday, August 2, the port was hit by two Shahed drones. Port infrastructure and two vessels were damaged. Then, on Monday, in a rare daylight attack, three more vessels were damaged in Mykolaiv.

The Ministry emphasized that the attacks are now spanning from the Greater Odesa region to also include ports on the Danube. It said ten people were injured by the recent Russian shelling.

It highlighted that there have been five attacks already in August as evidence of the increasing intensity. It said three of the attacks targeted civilian ships in the ports, while two others struck ships in the sea corridor.

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It reported that the Russians are “systematically attacking civilian ships,” saying this is now including ships previously damaged and no longer carrying out cargo operations. It said these ships have been repeatedly hit at the dock or in the anchorages. It is said that the purpose is clearly to intimidate shipowners.

During July, it reports there were a total of 67 attacks on seaport facilities. A total of 35 vessels were attacked in Ukrainian ports, and another 22 vessels were underway in the sea corridor.

