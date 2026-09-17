Germany Receives Next FSRU as It Adds LNG Import Capacity

The state-owned Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) highlighted the return of its fourth FSRU (Floating Storage and Regasification Unit) as it gears up for increased LNG import capacity. Germany launched the FSRU program in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine to replace supplies of Russian gas, and now as the EU moves to a total ban on the importation of Russian gas.

The Energos Force (94,361 dwt) docked at the end LNG terminal in the Stade-Bützfleth industrial port, near Hamburg on the Elbe River. The FSRU will have an injection capacity of up to 3.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year by 2027, making Stade, they said, an important component of Germany’s security of supply. It is expected to complete commissioning and begin operations by November.

“As promised, the return of the regasification vessel to the Stade jetty marks the start of preparations for the terminal’s commissioning," said Dr. Peter Röttgen, CEO of DET. “The road to this point has not always been easy. Shortly after assuming responsibility for completion, we brought all necessary partners on board, who are working together with full commitment toward this common goal.”