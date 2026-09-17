Turkey Proposes an Expanded "Grain Initiative" to End Black Sea Strikes

The Turkish government has formulated a draft peace plan that proposes to bring an end to the Russian and Ukrainian maritime strikes in the Black Sea - and relieve the pressure on Turkish shipping interests.

A Turkish diplomat told AFP that Ankara has forwarded the draft MOU to Moscow and Kyiv for consideration; Wednesday's intense strikes suggest that the two sides have not yet adopted the recommendation.

Russia has attacked civilian shipping on and off throughout the war, with the exception of a temporary and partial maritime ceasefire for bulkers carrying Ukrainian grain (the Black Sea Grain Initiative, or "grain corridor"). That Turkish-brokered deal lasted from late 2022 through mid-2023, when Russia unilaterally withdrew from the agreement. Ukraine's mass attacks on Russian-linked civilian vessels are a new development beginning this year, enabled by its "middle strike" drone program and its growing willingness to strike industrial and commercial targets.