Finland, Sweden, and EU Work Together to Improve Baltic Security

Commanders from the Finnish and Swedish navies met on Thursday, September 17, reaching key agreements about efforts to enhance security measures in the Baltic. It came as the Finnish Border Guard completed a three-day Marsec exercise co-funded by the European Union as part of the EU Maritime Security Strategy.

The commander of the Finnish Navy, Tuomas Tiilikanen, described to reporters the scope of the agreements reached with his Swedish counterparts, reports the Finnish news outlet Yle. The two countries agreed to a series of steps and sharing of resources.

Among the immediate efforts, Sweden will deploy one of its Visby-class maritime corvettes into the Gulf of Finland, and it will operate under the command of the Finnish Defence Forces. The commanders said that would permit Finland to concentrate its navy in the eastern Gulf of Finland, where they perceive the greatest threat, including from drones.