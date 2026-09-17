Report: Some Foreign Ships Aren't Reporting Jones Act Waiver Voyages

In a new review of federal records and port call data, Bloomberg discovered that at least a dozen foreign-flag tankers have engaged in U.S. coastwise trade without registering their activity with the Maritime Administration, as required for using the Trump administration's ongoing Jones Act waiver.

Under the national-defense waiver, energy cargoes can be moved between U.S. points by foreign-flag ships. The waiver is renewable and has been extended out until November 15. It is among the longest and broadest exemptions from Jones Act in modern memory, and is strongly opposed by U.S. domestic shipping interests and by Congressional leaders.

Bloomberg's review of AIS and port call data turned up at least 12 foreign ships that have operated in coastwise trade during the waiver period without notifying MARAD of their cargo and their voyage. All operated on voyages out of the Gulf Coast refining region, the hub for most of the waivered activity.