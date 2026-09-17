Scotland Plans Stopgap Work to Save Troubled Ferguson Shipyard

The Scottish government announced in Parliament that it has a new stopgap plan to keep the financially troubled Ferguson Marine shipyard in Glasgow operational and to save a workforce that was facing layoffs in the coming months. The yard, which went into receivership in 2019 and is owned by the government, is finishing its last commercial assignment and said a month ago that it would start voluntary layoffs as it begins a period of transition and seeks future work.

The shipyard is the last of a long tradition of building on the Clyde and in Glasgow, but like so many yards has fallen on to hard times. The size of the facility limits its ability to compete for work, including many of the contracts to build replacement ferries for the government-owned CalMac.

The yard’s troubles were further compounded by the disastrous project to build the LNG-fueled ferries Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa for CalMac. The project is years behind schedule and incurred large cost overruns. Glen Sannox finally got into service, but there are persistent reports of problems. Last week it was reported that the vessel had experienced a gas leak and that it is still operating on conventional fuel. Her sister, Glen Rosa, recently left the yard, preparing for her delivery before the end of 2026, a decade behind the originally anticipated schedule.