Indonesia Takes Delivery of a "Free" Aircraft Carrier

The Indonesian Navy is giving new life to Italy's first aircraft carrier, the 1985-built ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi, which arrived in Jakarta on Friday to begin a career as KRI Gajah Mada. The vessel served Italy in multiple conflicts over the span of 40 years, but has been out of commission since 2024; she has been gifted to the Indonesian government and will be revived as a helicopter carrier.

Garibaldi was envisioned as a cruiser-carrier, capable of combat in her own right, and was fitted with torpedo tubes and missile launchers for self-defense against surface and aerial threats. In her prime, an air wing of up to 16 AV-8B Harrier jump-jets - a design also used by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Royal Navy - provided reach. She contributed to air support during the war in Kosovo, participated in the early stages of the U.S. occupation of Afghanistan after September 11, and joined the Italian contribution to the no-fly zone mission over Libya in 2011.

Garibaldi's position as the Italian Navy's flagship came to an end in 2009 with the delivery of the Cavour, a larger carrier equipped for the modern F-35B stealth fighter. An even larger helicopter carrier, the Trieste - an amphib with a well deck as well as a flight deck - delivered in 2024; with Trieste's arrival, Garibaldi retired from service.