Regent’s Prototype Seaglider Completes First Human-Crewed Flight

Regent Craft reports its Seaglider vessel prototype, Viceroy, completed its first human-crewed flight, making it the largest-ever all-electric wing-in-ground effect (WIG) craft to fly with people on board. The company is calling it a major step toward delivery of the first full-scale hydrofoiling wing-in-ground effect craft for commercial and military applications.

The first flight took place at Regent's headquarters on Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island, with a crew of two captains aboard. The Seaglider flew a distance of 1,956 ft (596 m) at a height of 33 ft (10m) above the water for 30 seconds. The company said that the Viceroy prototype flight test provides critical validation of the innovative technology and marks the start of the program's final stage of sea trials.

“This is the moment we have been envisioning and tirelessly pursuing for the past five and a half years: Regent has successfully proven safe, efficient ground-effect flight,” said Billy Thalheimer, co-founder and CEO at Regent. "The Viceroy Seaglider flight marks the start of a new era in mobility, unlocking opportunities across passenger travel, defense missions, and cargo transport.”

The Regent team spent the summer increasing the vessel's hydrofoiling speed in preparation for the flight, part of a comprehensive testing effort throughout 2026 spanning both on-water operations and simulation-based development. The company reports that these efforts continue to refine vehicle performance, de-risk operations, and accelerate Regent's readiness for commercial service and defense applications. Regent has previously demonstrated flight of its uncrewed Squire Seaglider drone.

"Completing this flight test validates years of rigorous engineering and operational work and gives us the confidence to move into full-rate production,” said Mike Klinker, co-founder and CTO at Regent. “We showed today that flying a Seaglider is every bit as smooth and safe as we designed it to be. I can’t wait to get onboard and to share the experience with others as we make our vision for the future of maritime mobility a reality.”

Seaglider vessels are high-speed, hydrofoiling wing-in-ground effect (WIG) craft that combine the speed of an aircraft with the convenience of a boat. The vessel operates in three modes — float, foil, and fly — starting on its hull at low speed, transitioning to hydrofoils once clear of the dock, and then taking flight within one wingspan of the water's surface.

Regent explains that hydrofoiling gives Seaglider wave tolerance and maneuverability in harbors and near coastlines. A triple-redundant digital control system manages stability autonomously, so even in flight, the captain drives the Seaglider like a boat: left, right, fast, and slow. The Viceroy vessel will be able to fly at speeds up to 180 mph for up to 180 miles, and seat 12 passengers and two crew.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

The company has received strong interest from a broad range of companies, including ferry operators and shipping companies as well as regional airlines. It is also developing applications in defense markets as it develops a full family of Seaglider systems for military missions, including contested logistics, MEDEVAC and CASEVAC, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and launched effects. Regent has a $15 million contract with the U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Lab and a CRADA with U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), supporting innovation in agile, next-generation maritime mobility.

The company’s autonomous Seaglider drone, Squire, completed its first defense-specific wing-in-ground effect flight earlier this year.

