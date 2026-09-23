Overcapacity Looms Over Container Shipping as Supply Pressure Mounts

The return of container vessels to the Suez Canal - Red Sea route is likely to have a profound impact on the sector, especially as it continues to roll out new vessels and other issues begin to subside. In a new analysis of the container market, trade group BIMCO highlights that even with the Strait of Hormuz closed and disruptions persisting, supply pressure is mounting for the container shipping market.

Global container volumes grew 5.1 percent year-on-year during the first seven months of 2026, according to BIMCO’s calculations. It reports that strong growth in non-Persian Gulf trades more than offset falling volumes to and from South and West Asia, while exports from East and Southeast Asia accounted for more than half of year-to-date growth.

Strong growth in trades not involving the Persian Gulf has helped to keep the supply versus demand curve in balance so far in 2026, writes BIMCO. It also points to the continued unavailability of some vessels helping to reduce capacity, along with the ongoing rerouting of vessels via the Cape of Good Hope to avoid perceived dangers in the Red Sea.