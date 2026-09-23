India’s Cochin Shipyard to Work With Synergy Marine to Grow Commercial Work

As the latest step in the efforts to expand India’s role in commercial shipbuilding and repair, the state-owned Cochin Shipyard, which is the largest builder in India, signed an agreement with global ship manager Synergy Marine. The companies look to share expertise to support the growth of the business for both newbuilds as well as vessel engineering and conversion projects.

Synergy Marine Group and Cochin Shipyard Limited signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly pursue shipbuilding, repair and conversion projects in India. The MoU covers joint business development in ship repair, conversion, newbuilding, module fabrication, and oil and gas projects. It also provides for mutually agreed technical and strategic advisory support to CSL’s newbuilding activities, including project planning, execution, and quality assurance.

The MoU provides a framework to combine CSL’s industrial capacity with Synergy’s experience in owners’ representation, engineering, project management and long-term technical management across shipbuilding and ship repair.