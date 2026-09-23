Coast Guard Expands Base Kodiak With Two More Piers

The U.S. Coast Guard is investing more than $300 million to build out new waterfront infrastructure at its growing base on Kodiak Island, a remote outpost well-positioned to cover Southeast Alaska, Western Alaska and the Arctic.

The new contract to Tutor Perini Corporation covers the design and construction of a new fuel pier and a new cutter pier at Base Kodiak. It will be designed to take fuel deliveries by tank barge (standard in the region) and host up to two cutters at a time. The construction works should be done by 2030.

"This contract represents a major investment in the infrastructure that supports Coast Guard crews and families in Alaska," said Adm. Kevin Lunday, Commandant of the Coast Guard. "Modernizing Base Kodiak’s waterfront delivers the capabilities we need to be ready and carry out the missions to secure our northern border and maritime approaches in the Arctic."