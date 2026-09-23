Coast Guard Expands Base Kodiak With Two More Piers
The U.S. Coast Guard is investing more than $300 million to build out new waterfront infrastructure at its growing base on Kodiak Island, a remote outpost well-positioned to cover Southeast Alaska, Western Alaska and the Arctic.
The new contract to Tutor Perini Corporation covers the design and construction of a new fuel pier and a new cutter pier at Base Kodiak. It will be designed to take fuel deliveries by tank barge (standard in the region) and host up to two cutters at a time. The construction works should be done by 2030.
"This contract represents a major investment in the infrastructure that supports Coast Guard crews and families in Alaska," said Adm. Kevin Lunday, Commandant of the Coast Guard. "Modernizing Base Kodiak’s waterfront delivers the capabilities we need to be ready and carry out the missions to secure our northern border and maritime approaches in the Arctic."
In addition to the piers, the contract covers utility work, safety equipment, a new utility building and EOD work to remove unexploded ordnance.
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Funding comes in part from the massive infusion of cash for infrastructure projects that the Coast Guard secured in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (the FY2025 reconciliation bill), which contained $4.4 billion for reconstructing USCG shoreside facilities. $300 million of that amount was set aside for a new icebreaker homeport for the Coast Guard in Alaska. The OBBBA funding pool for the USCG expires in late 2029.
Earlier this year, the service signed a contract to add 15 new duplexes (30 units) to its housing stock at Base Kodiak, plus a child development center. Construction in remote Alaska is expensive, and the cost - including all site prep, road work and utility installation - worked out to about $5.4 million per duplex, plus $60 million for the center.