Indian Seafarer Union Demands Action as Another Ship is Attacked in Hormuz
India’s Forward Seamen’s Union is calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for more action as it reports that another Indian seafarer has been killed during an attack in the Strait of Hormuz. The union says, “Assurances mean nothing. Innocent civilian seafarers keep being killed and reported missing in Hormuz.”
UK Maritime Trade Operations received information from the shipping company’s security officer regarding the strike on a ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz early on September 23. It was advised of two casualties while reporting that the vessel is on fire and adrift.
FSU provided additional details identifying the vessel as the UAE-managed bulker Cape Dao (170,000 dwt). Built in 2002 and registered in Antigua & Barbuda, the bulker was reported to have a crew of 28, including 20 Indian nationals. The union reports a 26-year-old wiper working aboard the vessel was killed when it was struck by two projectiles, one in the engine room and one on C Deck of the accommodation block. The Royal Oman Navy evacuated the crew from the vessel, reporting that the Cape Dao was targeted at a distance of 2.5 nautical miles from Musandam Governorate. It confirmed the death of one seafarer and the rescue and medical care for the other 27 crewmembers.
The Royal Oman Navy evacuated the crew (Oman Maritime Security Center)
By the IMO’s calculations, it will be the 85th confirmed incident since the start of the war. IMO said before today that 23 seafarer fatalities have been confirmed.
The union is calling for a global solidarity campaign on September 25, asking everyone to wear a black ribbon to honor the fallen and protect the living. It writes, “Seafarers are the Heartbeat of the Ocean. Stop Killing Them.”
The Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization, Arsenio Dominguez, made a similar call last week to all IMO member states. The Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), Thomas Kazakos, also addressed the United Nations Security Council last week on the critical importance of protecting maritime security, freedom of navigation, and the established international legal framework governing the world’s oceans.
The FSU is calling on India’s Prime Minister Modi for a naval presence, escorts, and a rapid response for Indian crews on Indian- and foreign-flag ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, and Black Sea, with safe-passage protocols including Oman. It is also calling for tracing efforts for all the missing seafarers.
Another Indian seafarer killed.— FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) September 23, 2026
Wiper Suraj Yadav of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, is dead after MV Cape Dao was attacked today while sailing toward India.
28 crew on board, 20 of them Indian.
Two torpedoes: • Port side C-deck (accommodation) • Port side hull (engine room)
Assurances… pic.twitter.com/AvrD2p1Cwd
The attack came just hours after Donald Trump threatened to “annihilate” Iran unless a deal is reached. He was speaking at the United Nations when he made the threat while also reporting that mediation efforts with Iran were proceeding. He, however, predicted the war would not be over until November, after the elections in the United States.
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Iranian officials, Reuters reports, said the Strait of Hormuz could be opened within seven days if the United States eases military pressure and lifts the blockade. US Central Command said that as of September 21, U.S. forces have redirected 110 commercial vessels to ensure compliance with the blockade. It no longer reports the number of vessels disabled or boarded.
The number of vessels making the transit remains difficult to confirm, as many are turning off AIS transmissions. However, Kpler reported the busiest day since the start of the war at Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura and Juaymah terminals in the Gulf. It said that on September 21, six VLCCs loaded nearly 12 million barrels.