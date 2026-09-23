Indian Seafarer Union Demands Action as Another Ship is Attacked in Hormuz

India’s Forward Seamen’s Union is calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for more action as it reports that another Indian seafarer has been killed during an attack in the Strait of Hormuz. The union says, “Assurances mean nothing. Innocent civilian seafarers keep being killed and reported missing in Hormuz.”

UK Maritime Trade Operations received information from the shipping company’s security officer regarding the strike on a ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz early on September 23. It was advised of two casualties while reporting that the vessel is on fire and adrift.

FSU provided additional details identifying the vessel as the UAE-managed bulker Cape Dao (170,000 dwt). Built in 2002 and registered in Antigua & Barbuda, the bulker was reported to have a crew of 28, including 20 Indian nationals. The union reports a 26-year-old wiper working aboard the vessel was killed when it was struck by two projectiles, one in the engine room and one on C Deck of the accommodation block. The Royal Oman Navy evacuated the crew from the vessel, reporting that the Cape Dao was targeted at a distance of 2.5 nautical miles from Musandam Governorate. It confirmed the death of one seafarer and the rescue and medical care for the other 27 crewmembers.