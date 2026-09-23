Captain Killed in Russia’s Latest Attack on Merchant Shipping

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service and its Ports Authority are reporting that the master of a cargo ship was killed in an attack by Russia on September 23. It is part of the ongoing nightly offensive as both sides target shipping and other critical infrastructure in the war that has now passed four and a half years.

The vessel was not identified, but reports said it was near the Greater Odesa port complex when it was struck. The master of the vessel was reported to have been killed by the impact. A fire also began on the ship, which was registered in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Border Service dispatched rescue boats to the ship, but reports the efforts were complicated by heavy smoke and high temperatures. It said the fire had damaged parts of the superstructure and the vessel was drifting. The Border Service was able to evacuate 15 crewmembers and transport them to shore, but it was unable to reach the body of the master, who was identified as a Ukrainian citizen.