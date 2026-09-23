Captain Killed in Russia’s Latest Attack on Merchant Shipping
Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service and its Ports Authority are reporting that the master of a cargo ship was killed in an attack by Russia on September 23. It is part of the ongoing nightly offensive as both sides target shipping and other critical infrastructure in the war that has now passed four and a half years.
The vessel was not identified, but reports said it was near the Greater Odesa port complex when it was struck. The master of the vessel was reported to have been killed by the impact. A fire also began on the ship, which was registered in Antigua and Barbuda.
The Border Service dispatched rescue boats to the ship, but reports the efforts were complicated by heavy smoke and high temperatures. It said the fire had damaged parts of the superstructure and the vessel was drifting. The Border Service was able to evacuate 15 crewmembers and transport them to shore, but it was unable to reach the body of the master, who was identified as a Ukrainian citizen.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense included the ship in a long list of its overnight efforts. It said, “A dry cargo ship delivering military cargo to the port of Odesa was destroyed at sea.” Russia continues to assert it is targeting vessels carrying military supplies to Ukraine.
The vessel strike was reported to have been part of a larger assault on Ukraine. Oleh Kiper, who heads the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said twice in succession warehouses in the Chornomorsk region were struck and required several hours to extinguish the fires. He said the warehouses stored medicine, household goods, and food products.
The mayor of Kyiv said they had suffered a “triple tap” drone attack killing two people and injuring 25. He said a four-story business center was hit and two gas stations were on fire. There were also reports of explosions near the Central Railway Station.
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“The world must recognize and properly assess Russia’s targeted terror against civilian shipping and the people who keep the sea lanes open,” said Ukrainian officials. They asserted that Russia has destroyed 1,054 Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and attacked 232 civilian vessels since the start of the war. Last week, they said a Tanzania-flagged vessel bound for Ukraine was struck, killing the captain and injuring three other crewmembers.
Ukraine, for its part, also continues to target shipping. Yesterday, the commander of a drone force highlighted that since July his team has disabled 300 vessels on the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. He insists that Ukraine has brought Russian shipping to a standstill. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, however, told the United Nations on Wednesday that Ukraine was ready to accept the Turkish proposal for a maritime ceasefire if Russia would accept the terms. Turkey has tried several times in recent weeks to acheive this ceasefire.