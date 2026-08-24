Raising the Bar on Ultra-Luxury Cruising

Ultra-luxury cruising – the butler service, concierge, all-suite segment – has already become one of the fastest-growing elements of cruising, but a further element of competition is driving the standards (and fares) even higher. Both some of the new entrants and the established ultra-luxury lines report they are taking steps to enhance and refine their offerings.

While ultra-luxury has been part of cruising for many years, lines such as Royal Viking that led the space in the 1980s and 1990s have fallen away, and the ships that were considered luxurious have been eclipsed by the newest offerings. The standard has become all-suite ships with multiple gourmet dining experiences and unrivaled levels of personalized service. The ships that were 30,000 gross tons are now ranging between 50,000 and 70,000 gross tons.

The success of the segment has attracted large investments and new entrants. Royal Caribbean Group paid more than $1.2 billion, starting with the first tranche in 2018 that saw it acquire Silversea Cruises. It then invested in two 54,500 gross ton cruise ships for the brand and a new ship for the Galapagos. MSC Group highlights it's halfway through an investment of more than €3.5 billion to build six ultra-luxury cruise ships for its recently launched Explora Journeys brand.

There has also been the much talked about entry of the luxury hotel brands Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons into ultra-luxury cruising, while Aman is poised to introduce its yacht cruise ship in 2027. Scenic Group also launched into ocean and expedition cruising with yacht-inspired ships and is building additional ships, while the historic Swan Hellenic brand was relaunched with three luxury ships for expedition cruising.

Currently, 20 percent of the new ships on order (by number) are for the ultra-luxury segment. Over the next decade, at least 16 additional ultra-luxury cruise ships will be introduced, representing nearly 1 million gross tons and 10,000 berths. As the new entrants and ultra-luxury newbuilds enter the market, they are further raising the bar and pressuring the current brands in the segment.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is redoing the suites on its cruise ships (RSSC)

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, which was one of the early modern entrants into the segment, announced at the end of July that it is taking further steps to improve its offering. CEO of parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, John Chidsey, told investors they would be taking actions to further strengthen the brand’s position in the ultra-luxury market by improving two important luxury metrics: space ratios and guest-to-crew ratios.

The line said it would "reimagine" its Explorer class ships with dry dockings in 2027 and 2028, including a new category of suites, which will be the largest entry-level suites in the industry. The Seven Seas Explorer, introduced in 2016, Seven Seas Splendor in 2020, and Seven Seas Grandeur in 2023, were already marketed as being at the pinnacle of ultra-luxury, adorned with marble and luxurious appointments. The ships are each 55,000 gross tons with accommodations for 746 passengers.

Regent reports it will reduce the number of suites aboard each ship from 373 to 344, eliminating 29 suites per ship. The entry-level suite will be increased from 307 square feet to between 415 and 464 square feet, while also adding new suites that are up to 722 square feet and up to 918 square feet. The enhancements on the three newer ships follow an extensive refurbishment that took 25 days in dry dock for Seven Seas Voyager (42,363 gross tons, built in 2003), completed in May.

NCLH has also ordered four 77,000 gross ton ships in what it calls the Prestige Class for Regent. They note it is the first new class for the brand in 10 years. The ships will be 40 percent larger but only accommodate 10 percent more guests. The first of the ships, Seven Seas Prestige, delivers from Fincantieri in December and will be followed by sisters through 2036.

Crystal Cruises looks to elevate its offering with the first of three new luxury ships being introduced in 2027 (Crystal)

Crystal Cruises, which was another brand born in the 1990s, is being reinvigorated under the ownership of Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio and Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group. It highlights an investment of $170 million in 2023 to rework the line’s two existing ships, Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity, and it continues, for example, with Crystal Serenity getting additional upgrades in a dry docking in October.

At the beginning of August, Crystal and Fincantieri reported that an order for a third luxury cruise ship had become effective. Crystal’s first new ship, Crystal Grace, launches in June 2028, and each will be 62,000 gross tons with accommodations for 650 passengers (double occupancy). The new ships will be all-veranda suites, introduce a spacious new owner’s suite, all have butler service, and provide, the line says, one of the highest crew-to-guest ratios.

MSC Cruises’ Explora Journeys launched its third ship at the beginning of August, highlighting that Explora III is larger and is “The most spacious ship in the fleet, introducing enhanced public areas, expanded wellness and culinary experiences, and an even greater sense of privacy and comfort.” The company is teasing even further enhancements for the next three ships. Explora IV and Explora V both launch in 2027, and Explora VI in 2028.

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Even Four Seasons, which just started cruising earlier this year, reports it is reworking the designs for its second and third yacht cruise ships. The next ships are being designed, Four Seasons reports, for an even more residential-inspired feel. Among the changes, they are reducing the number of suites to 79 from 95 on the first ship and introducing a new style of accommodations, which they are calling Yacht Residential Suites, which they say will be suited to extended stays, group and multi-generational travel.

With growth in the high-wealth segments and travelers willing to spend for unique experiences, ultra-luxury cruising is likely to continue to grow. The new entrants will continue to raise the bar on the definition of luxury travel.

