Philippine Coast Guard Orders Salvage Operation After Fatal Ferry Fire

The Philippine Coast Guard has completed its search of all passenger spaces aboard the burned-out ro/ro ferry June Aster, which caught fire off Palawan last Wednesday and subsequently ran aground. PCG responders have now fully searched the bridge, crew accommodation, economy passenger berthing and air-conditioned passenger accommodation areas, and are about two-thirds of the way through the cargo decks.

So far, a total of 76 bodies have been recovered. Escaping passengers awaking to the smoke and fire would have encountered rows of densely-packed, double-height bunk racks on the top deck and interior, photos provided by the PCG show.

"These areas have been 100% penetrated by our response teams. A secondary sweep will be conducted to ensure the recovery of any remaining evidence and other materials relevant to the ongoing investigation," PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said in a statement.