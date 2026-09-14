Iran Expands Threats Against Shipping to P&I and Class Societies

Iran’s so-called Persian Gulf Strait Authority released its second update to its blacklist of shipping while also expanding its past threats to include insurance companies, P&I, and class societies. There’s little evidence that the shipping industry is following these edicts, but confirmed traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains at low levels, more likely due to the persistent attacks.

The group, which asserts that it controls transits of the Strait, published online its updated list of ships, which it calls “non-compliant.” It includes the obvious targets, such as vessels operated by Saudi Arabia’s Bahri and the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company. Mostly it focuses on crude oil tankers, but ranges to include LPG, LNG, product tankers, and even bulkers.

The list, which started out with 45 vessels at the end of August, has now been increased to 77 vessels identified by name and IMO registration number. The latest iteration adds 21 vessels. In the past, they asserted that some of the information was “voluntarily submitted by the public.” It has also included the tankers that were being used for shuttle operations and ship-to-ship transfers outside the Persian Gulf.