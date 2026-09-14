Show of Force Scares Off Pirates While Second Vessel Pays Ransom

Two of the commercial ships hijacked by Somali pirates were recently freed, while four other small tankers remain under the control of the pirates. The situation continues in what is now reported to be the most active period of pirate activity off the Horn of Africa since 2013.

The EU monitoring and security operation EU NAVFOR Atalanta reports that a show of force was able to scare off one pirate group that had boarded a bulker off the coast of Yemen last Thursday, September 10. The Glamor (24,000 dwt), a Greek-owned bulker registered in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, was targeted while approximately 98 nautical miles southwest of Al Mukalla, Yemen. The vessel appears to have been operating in and out of Djibouti, and the Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean (MSCIO) later reported the vessel had been boarded by a pirate action group approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Balhaf, Yemen.

Atalanta reports that the crew of the bulker was able to stop the vessel and shut down all of its systems as they were being overtaken by the pirate group. They fled into the vessel’s citadel before six armed pirates got aboard the vessel.