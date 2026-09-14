Video: Bow Section Removed from the Wreck of MSC Baltic III

The salvage team working to remove the wreck of the containership MSC Baltic III from the shore of Newfoundland, Canada, captured in a dramatic video as the bow section was separated from the hull. It is the first section of the hull to be broken apart after the work had stripped away the upper portions of the vessel.

The containership was 207 meters (679 feet) in length before the dismantling operation began. There was no indication from the Canadian Coast Guard of how long the section that was severed was, but they reported that 5,700 tonnes, close to 50 percent of the vessel’s total tonnage, have now been removed. The prior update days earlier said 4,200 tonnes, approximately 40 percent of the vessel’s total tonnage, had been removed.

The forward section appears to have been separated with charges, based on the sound on the video. The Coast Guard reports it was then pulled forward onto the shore, where it will be cut into smaller pieces and removed for recycling. The sections of the ship are being taken to a recycling facility on Newfoundland using barges or trucks.