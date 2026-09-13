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Ukraine Wins "World's First" Unmanned-Vessel Naval Battle

The damaged Russian drone boat lists to port and begins to sink by the stern (Ukrainian Navy)
The damaged Russian drone boat lists to port and begins to sink by the stern (Ukrainian Navy)

By The Maritime Executive 2026-09-13 23:22:29

Ukraine has won what it believes to be the first-ever "battle" between two drone boats at sea. 

In the brief engagement, a Ukrainian Sargan-3000 drone with a remotely-controlled 12.7mm machine gun disabled and then sank a Russian drone, which appeared to be lacking defensive armament.

The Russian unit was an "Orcan" one-way attack boat, according to open-source analyst H.I. Sutton. The Ukrainian drone boat appears to have been fitted with a Norwegian-made remote weapons mount, he reports

Video footage released by the Ukrainian Navy showed a short-range engagement in relatively calm surface conditions. The Sargan-3000 operator employed short bursts of fire to hit the Russian drone's hull, mast and antennas. After repeated hits, the target eventually sank stern-first. 

The engagement is perhaps a sign of things to come - a model-scale version of the gunboat battles of the 20th century, updated for real-world operational needs in the Black Sea environment. Both Russia and Ukraine use explosives-laden drone boats to attack each other's ports and ships; both have struggled to intercept the opponent's one-way USVs. Replicated at scale, a flotilla of miniature gun-equipped USVs could hunt and destroy inbound bomb USVs - along with other threats, like enemy helicopters. 