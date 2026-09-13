Ukraine Wins "World's First" Unmanned-Vessel Naval Battle

Ukraine has won what it believes to be the first-ever "battle" between two drone boats at sea.

In the brief engagement, a Ukrainian Sargan-3000 drone with a remotely-controlled 12.7mm machine gun disabled and then sank a Russian drone, which appeared to be lacking defensive armament.

The Russian unit was an "Orcan" one-way attack boat, according to open-source analyst H.I. Sutton. The Ukrainian drone boat appears to have been fitted with a Norwegian-made remote weapons mount, he reports.