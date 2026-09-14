Oman's Strait of Hormuz Conference Implodes

The Omanis have cancelled a regional conference which they had called for Monday in Salalah, to which all GCC members plus Iraq had been invited. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Fars News Agency that the business of the meeting in Oman was to have been the joint presentation of a new maritime transit corridor in the Strait of Hormuz, over which Oman and Iran have come to a draft agreement.

Oman and Iran have been negotiating for months to try and reconcile differences over future arrangements for navigation in the Strait. Oman insisted that it wished to retain freedom of navigation and the right of innocent passage, as found in the IMO-endorsed arrangement that has been in place since 1968. Iran has been holding out to charge passage fees and to have the right to vet the traffic using the Strait. In the run-up to the conference, Omani leader Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi have been keeping fellow GCC members up to date with progress, and also expressed confidence privately that the proposals met with approval from the United States.

Separate from the technical arrangements within the Strait itself, Iran is reported to have laid down seven pre-conditions which the United States would have been required to meet before the agreement could come into force, based around its interpretation of the terms of the June 17 US-Iranian Memorandum of Understanding. Most of the concerns that the other GCC states might have about the new arrangements are likely to have been covered by these pre-condition requirements, rather than the technical content of the deal which Oman has hammered out with Iran over navigation in the Strait.