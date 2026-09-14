Turkish Police Seize 350kg of Cocaine from Bulker’s Sea Chest

The police and narcotics units from Turkey’s Ministry of Justice reported a major cocaine seizure recovered by divers examining a sea chest on a bulker docked in the port of Mersin. The port is increasingly becoming a center for drug smuggling, while reports also show that smugglers are increasingly using sea chests to conceal narcotic smuggling.

The Mersin Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and the police reported they were acting on intelligence that a large quantity of narcotics was coming from South America to the port. They were searching vessels coming from South America docked at the port when the divers located the shipment concealed in the sea chest of a bulker docked in Mersin.

Justice Minister Akin Gurley told the media that the vessel was the CSPC Pisces (84,500 dwt). Records indicate that the Chinese-owned bulker, which is registered in Liberia, had departed Brazil and made a stop in Tarragona, Spain, before reaching Turkey on September 11.