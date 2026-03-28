Oman Suspends Operations at Key Arabian Sea Port After Drone Strike



The Omani Port of Salalah, located on the Arabian Sea, came under attack on Saturday morning, March 29. The government’s official news agency condemned an Iranian attack, saying it was impinging on its sovereignty while noting that the port was providing a vital lifeline to the region.

Two Iranian drones targeted the port, with videos showing one drone striking and damaging one of the large container cranes. There were no vessels at the berth, but the image shows the arms of the crane broken and hanging down, with a section apparently in the water after the attack.

The official statement said that one foreign expatriate worker had suffered moderate injuries. It confirmed the damage to one crane and said operations at the port were suspended while a damage assessment was underway.

Today, two Iranian drones struck Oman's Salalah Port, which is on the Arabian sea. The attacks damaged a container crane and injured one foreign worker. This video captures the moment one of the drones struck.



Oman called the attack "heinous" and temporarily suspended… pic.twitter.com/5IcIM9nYFR — Mike (@Doranimated) March 28, 2026

Maersk issued a statement reporting that none of its vessels or cargo had been affected. It said Maersk crews are safe. Its current estimate is that port operations will be on hold for approximately 48 hours. Hapag-Lloyd also reported that it had moved its vessel Lisbon Express out of the port. It said that the crew was safe and unharmed, and that no damage had been sustained to the vessel.

The Armed Forces of Iran claimed responsibility for the attack while asserting they were attacking a U.S. support ship. They highlighted that the attack had taken place at a distance of more than a thousand kilometers (more than 620 miles) from the Iranian coast.

Salalah, because of its location outside the Persian Gulf and away from the Strait of Hormuz, has emerged as a key regional port. In 2024, it handled over 3.3 million TEU as well as large volumes of dry bulk. In the first nine months of 2025, volumes had almost equaled all the prior year's volume, and since the outbreak of hostilities, it has provided a vital overland link to the Persian Gulf states. Salalah had been targeted by the Iranians on March 3 and also briefly stopped operations but resumed the following day.

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The strikes on Oman appeared to be part of the larger, ongoing campaign against the Arab neighbors of Iran, which it asserts are aiding the United States. The UAE Ministry of Defense reported it intercepted on Saturday 20 ballistic missiles and 37 drones, while saying the total has risen to 398 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,872 drones launched by the Iranians toward the UAE since the start of the conflict. It said two members of the military, one civilian contractor for the military, and eight civilians have been killed, while 178 people were injured. Among the drone attacks were strikes at the Kuwait International Airport, with unconfirmed reports of new fire.

Saudi Arabia was also targeted, including possibly the most serious attack of the war against a U.S. base. The media is widely reporting that a dozen American servicemen were injured and that one or more refueling planes were damaged. U.S. Central Command has not commented on the attack, but did issue a statement denying Iranian claims that they had also caused mass casualties in a strike in Dubai.

