Dutch Arrest Captain and Stop Containers Violating Russian Sanctions

Dutch Customs reports it has started a crackdown, intercepting sanctioned goods bound for Russia through the Port of Rotterdam. Over the past few days, they reported that the captain of a containership was arrested, and multiple containers have been intercepted as part of a criminal investigation into organized sanction violations.

The captain of the unnamed vessel was arrested on June 5 on suspicion of involvement in criminal offenses related to the possible sanctions violations. The magistrate in the Rotterdam District Court ordered the captain’s detention on June 8 for two weeks as the investigation into the sanction violations continues.

Dutch Customs said it is working with Europol, the Rotterdam Port Police, and others, in the operation. They said that research indicated that 92 percent of sanctioned goods traveling via liner services are originating from other EU member states and being transshipped into Russia.

The targeted vessel was reported to be operating a regular service between Rotterdam and Saint Petersburg. The authorities said there were “strong indications” that this route was being misused to circumvent sanctions.

The unnamed vessel was searched and the captain has been arrested (Douane)

Several containers have been inspected, and an investigation was launched on board the ship and two unnamed companies, located in Amsterdam and Rotterdam. The containers were flagged for inspections because of their documentation, which included some goods under a transit ban and other irregularities.

Several containers were moved to a control warehouse, where customs officers opened the containers and unpacked the cargo. According to the authorities, “It quickly became clear that something was not right with the shipment.” They said labels had been removed and pieces of cardboard had been glued to the tops of the boxes. “That’s not right,” said Dutch Customs. “Then you know that the contents have been tampered with.”

Boxes had been tampered with, and they found motor oil among other blocked goods (Douane)

The operation was specifically aimed at goods that are not permitted to be transported through Russia to other countries. The authorities said there is a risk that the goods could remain in Russia and be used to support military operations. They cited as examples aircraft parts, advanced technology, and machinery that could be used in military applications.

In one of the containers, Customs reports they found windshields, car doors, motor oil, and an entire vehicle air filter system.

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“This could be used for passenger cars,” explained a customs officer. They noted, however, “It could be used for trucks headed to the battlefield.”

Dozens of containers were stopped during the inspections. Customs reports it encountered several shipments that were subject to the transit ban.

