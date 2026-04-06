NOAA Reopens Northeast Canyons Nat'l Monument to Commercial Fishing

NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service has withdrawn a longstanding ban on commercial fishing within the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument. The action follows through on a proclamation to reopen the area, signed by President Donald Trump in February - but certain gear types are still restricted.

The monument area covers about 4,900 square miles, and it is home to high-value species like red crab, mackerel and swordfish. In a statement, NOAA said that it was following input it had received from fishing companies and acting on a desire to improve economic conditions for fishermen.

"The president delivered on his promise to bolster the American fishing industry and fishing communities," said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in a statement. "Restoring fishing in the Northeast Monument sends a signal that our fishermen are valued in the United States."

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NOAA has left in place some of the rules designed to protect deep-sea corals, aligning with the goals of the New England Fishery Management Council’s Deep-Sea Coral Amendment. All trawling, dredging and other bottom-tending gear (save for red crab pots) is banned in a designated coral habitat area around Georges Bank.

It is the second piece of regulatory relief for fishermen in U.S. waters in less than a month. In March, the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council (WESPAC) voted to reopen areas of four vast Pacific Ocean national monuments to commercial fishing. The reopening details vary by gear type and distance from shore for each of the reserve areas.

