NGO Seeks Answers After CBP Removed Crew from Cruise Ships



A local immigration advocacy group and other community groups are reporting that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents boarded two cruise ships in the Port of San Diego, removing multiple crewmembers from the ships and placing them in custody. They are calling for an explanation and access to the crewmembers to ensure their due process rights are being respected.

The latest incident came to light when a passenger, Dharmi Mehta, who had disembarked from the cruise ship Disney Magic in San Diego, observed crewmembers being walked off the ship and placed in handcuffs. The disembarking passengers drove past the scene in their car and videotaped it, handing over the information to the group Union del Barrio.

ABC 10News San Diego reports the travelers told the group that the CBP agents were walking off uniformed crewmembers who appeared to be performing their duties aboard the ship. One crewmember, they said, appeared to have been their waiter during the cruise, and others were in chef’s uniforms. They were also reported to still be wearing the nametags on their uniforms.

The video shows the crewmembers restrained with their hands behind their backs, apparently in zip ties or handcuffs. They were being loaded onto CBP vehicles.

During a press conference, the groups asserted that 10 crewmembers were removed from the Disney Magic on April 23 while the ship was docked in San Diego. It said four additional crewmembers were removed from a Holland America Line ship, likely the Zaandam, two days later.

The groups are demanding an explanation from CBP with the motives for the enforcement action and the legal basis for retaining the crewmembers. They assert that none of the crewmembers were attempting to exit the ship and were performing their duties onboard. They want to know where the people were taken, where they are now, and ensure their legal rights and that their families have access to them.

Filipino groups in Virginia reported last summer that crewmembers were also being taken off Carnival Cruise Line ships and whisked on to planes back to the Philippines. Immigration agents asserted charges such as child pornography against some of the crewmembers. There were also inferences of visa violations. There were earlier reports last year that several crewmembers were also removed from cruise ships operating on the Great Lakes.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

The Philippine government became aware of the cases. In October 2025, the embassy said it was in contact with the U.S. authorities and investigating the cases.

ABC 10News reported it had contacted Customs and Border Patrol and was waiting for a response. Holland America Line told the news outlet that it was a law enforcement matter and that it cooperates with law enforcement investigations. It referred the reporter to CBP.

