Two Crew Injured as Russia Continues Attacks on Merchant Ships Near Odesa



A small, Turkish-owned cargo ship was set on fire, and two crewmembers sustained minor injuries as Russia continues to attack merchant ships sailing near Ukraine. Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded, repeating its concerns regarding the risk and threats posed by the recent escalation.

The general cargo ship Ant (5,095 dwt) had sailed from the Odesa area and was heading to Turkey with an unspecified dry cargo. The ship was struck off the coast of Ukraine overnight on May 28.

The Ukrainian Navy responded and helped to evacuate two crewmembers who the Turkish authorities reported sustained minor injuries. Turkey’s Consulate General in Odesa was monitoring the care for the crew.

The Ukrainians aided the crew in containing the fire and putting it out. Pictures provided by the Ukrainian Navy showed the bridge and upper level of the deckhouse damaged by the fire.

Built in 2006, the vessel sails under the flag of Vanuatu and appears to have been regularly operating in the Black Sea and making port calls in Ukraine. It is also not the first time the ship has been in trouble. Three years ago, the Hellenic Coast Guard aided the ship when it was holed in a collision with another cargo ship in the eastern Aegean near Turkey.

Ukrainian officials said the Ant was being towed for repairs (Ukrainian Navy)

Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said the attack was one of three on merchant ships overnight. He did not provide details on the other two ships, but said the Ant was being towed for repairs.

The attacks on the ships were reported to be part of a larger wave of Russian attacks across Ukraine overnight. Ukraine’s Air Force was reporting that a total of 232 drones and one ballistic missile were fired, targeting 14 locations in Ukraine. It said that 217 of the drones were shot down, while there were reports that at least two people were killed and 25 were injured across Ukraine.

“We reiterate our warning to all parties to refrain from steps that could lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict,” Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its statement. It repeated calls for ensuring the safety of navigation for civilian vessels in the Black Sea.

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Yesterday, Ukraine was suspected of drone attacks on three empty shadow fleet tankers that had entered the Black Sea. One of the vessels was reported damaged, while the report said at least two other drones failed to detonate while aimed at tankers anchored off the coast of Turkey.

NATO also issued a strong condemnation after a Russian drone strayed into Romania and hit the roof of an apartment building. It sparked a fire, and two people were injured. Romanian officials called it a “serious and irresponsible escalation” by Russia. Romania immediately requested a fast delivery of anti-drone systems from NATO.

