First Ethanol-Methanol Bunkering Operation Completed in Rotterdam

In a closely watched development that is being called a groundbreaking bunkering, the Port of Rotterdam recently hosted the first ethanol-methanol operation. It comes as there is growing interest in the maritime sector of ethanol as a possible easy addition to alternative fuels.

Singapore-based shipping company X-Press Feeders partnered with consultancy firm METHANAVE to trial the bunkering of the blended fuel on the container ship Eco Levant. The bunkering was conducted at the Port of Rotterdam, marking the first time that a bunker vessel supplied ethanol to a seagoing vessel. Maersk has also reported that it was trying ethanol on its pioneering methanol dual-fuel feeder ship Laura Maersk, and engine manufacturers WinGD and Everllence reported progress adapting engines to ethanol.

Operated by X-Press Feeders, the 148-meter (485-foot) Eco Levant was built in 2024 and sails under the flag of France. The dual-fuel vessel was designed to operate on green methanol, thus enabling her to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 65 percent. The vessel was ideal for the trial that involved delivering and bunkering a marine fuel blend consisting of 10 percent ethanol and 90 percent methanol under controlled operating conditions.

While methanol bunkering is established in the commercial shipping industry, ethanol and methanol have, in the past, been bunkered separately on the seagoing vessel. In the trial bunkering of the blended fuel on Eco Levant, both fuels were delivered separately by a single inland bunker vessel, with the batches mixed (blended) on board the receiving vessel.

The successful bunkering of the blended fuel is a critical milestone for X-Press Feeders, which is pursuing ambitious decarbonization goals targeting net-zero by 2050. Part of this strategy has been exploring and evaluating practical low-emission fuel solutions that can support greater fuel flexibility and long-term decarbonization. The fact that ethanol has the ability to reduce GHG emissions by as much as 90 percent compared with heavy fuel oil has seen the alternative fuel start to gain attention in the shipping industry.

“Maritime fuel pathways are continuing to evolve. At X-Press Feeders, we believe it’s essential to continue evaluating and advancing viable solutions that can support the long term decarbonization of our fleet,” said Shivendu Gadkar, Head of Fleet Efficiency and Performance at X-Press Feeders.

Rotterdam, Europe’s largest port, has strategically positioned itself as a hub for alternative fuels. Today, the port ranks as the world’s second-largest bunker facility, with approximately 10 million tonnes of fuel bunkered annually. Its commitment to various alternative fuels has been evident following the successful ammonia bunkering pilot that was conducted last year.

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“This milestone demonstrates that Rotterdam is ready for a wide range of alternative fuels. Together with all parties in the port, we aim to enable the bunkering of all alternative, low-carbon fuels in the future, promoting greater sustainability for international shipping,” said Matthijs van Doorn, Port of Rotterdam Authority commercial director.

With the availability of ethanol and its proven ability to be an additive in fuels, stakeholders will be following the Eco Levant trial. It will further enable the industry to assess bunkering procedures, fuel handling processes, and onboard operational performance associated with blended alcohol fuels under commercial operating conditions.

