U.S. Revokes Visas and Deports Over 100 Filipino Cruise Ship Crewmembers



Two Filipino organizations supporting the country’s overseas workers in the United States staged a protest on Sunday, July 20, in Virginia to call attention to the “wrongful deportation” of Filipino nationals working as crewmembers on cruise ships. The groups contend that the efforts have been ongoing since April and involve more than 100 crewmembers rounded up in ports ranging from Norfolk, Virginia, to Port Canaveral, Florida.

The Pilipino Workers Center and the National Federation of Filipino American Associations contend that the individuals are being removed from their ships and deported without due process. During the event, they said crewmembers aboard the ships are now scared as the port arrivals have been met by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers who remove the crewmembers in handcuffs frequently “without a shred of evidence.” Crewmembers report that the agents are confiscating and inspecting their cellphones, and at least several people have reportedly been accused of possessing child pornography.

The group said that a total of 21 crewmembers have been “falsely accused” from the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship, which is homeported in Norfolk. Without any formal charges, the groups report crewmembers are being told their 10-year work permit visa have been revoked, they have been deported, and told they are barred from entering the United States for 10 years. At least one individual was reportedly detained and released only to be seized and deported the following week. Some apparently have been questioned and permitted to return to their ship.

Reports began surfacing in the trade and local media in the Great Lakes area in July with reports that CBP had an “ongoing operation” in the region. Victory Cruise Lines, which operates two small ships on the Lakes, issued a statement saying it was cooperating with law enforcement and confirming that a few crewmembers had been removed. The media said it was a total of 13 individuals taken from the vessels Victory I and Victory II. Reports indicate that CBP has also removed crewmembers from Viking’s cruise ship operating on the Great Lakes as well as Pearl Sea Cruises.

The two groups said in Sunday’s demonstration that the effort, however, is much more widespread. They reported that as many as 80 Filipino crewmembers from Carnival’s cruise ships Mardi Gras and Carnival Vista were deported in April and May.

Reached for comment by the local media, Carnival Cruise Line also said it was cooperating with law enforcement while calling the action a “law enforcement matter.” It emphasized that the crewmembers receive training and education programs to ensure they follow internet and other safety guidelines.

The groups report that the deportations are being handled as “administrative actions.” None of the crewmembers have been arrested or faced criminal charges. The groups complain that there is no due process or formal evidence before the deportation and barring is imposed.

The effort is being linked to the wider effort by the Trump administration to crack down on illegal immigrants in the United States.

