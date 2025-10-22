Philippine Embassy in U.S. Investigates Denial of Entry for Seafarers



The Embassy of the Philippines located in Washington, D.C., issued a statement on October 21, reporting that it has been in contact with the U.S. authorities over the reports of denial of entry encountered by Filipino seafarers at U.S. ports. There have been multiple reports of incidents involving seafarers with work visas since the Trump administration began its crackdown on illegal immigrants in the United States.

The embassy says it has been in touch with the U.S. Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security. The U.S. asserts the denials were made in accordance with existing U.S. laws, regulations, and policies.

Reports of crewmembers being detailed or removed from ships began to appear in the spring aboard several cruise ships. Vessels operating on the Great Lakes reported that crewmembers had been removed from their ships, and it was also reported to be happening on arriving cruise ships based in various ports around the United States. There were several reports on successive weeks that Filipino crewmembers working aboard the Carnival Cruise Line vessel Carnival Sunshine, sailing from Norfolk, Virginia, had been detailed and deported.

The issue has also been raised during hearings in the Philippine Senate, reports the news outlet PhilStar. It says an Undersecretary from the Department of Migrant Workers told the Senate at least 93 Filipinio seafarers that it was aware of have been deported from the United States as of mid-2025. It said 87 of the deportations happened after January 2025 and the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Groups supporting the workers report they have been detained and then placed on flights out of the United States with no due process. One group said more than 100 Filipino seafarers had been deported between April and July, including at least 21 from the Carnival Sunshine.

The undersecretary told the Senate that none of the 93 deportees had been arrested despite accusations that included the possession of child-pornographic materials. Further, they said no cases had been filed against any of the individuals. The department was working with the individuals to help them find new employment.

The embassy, in its statement, said it was continuing to engage with the U.S. authorities. It is also attempting to ensure that the mandatory consular notification is observed in the cases of denial of entry.

Today’s statement came after the embassy denied online viral reports that said the U.S. was conducting a crackdown on dual citizens. The embassy wrote, “This is not true.”

The embassy said it also investigated the reports that Filipinos were being deported to third countries. It said the U.S. reported a person who could not prove Philippine citizenship had been sent to Eritrea, but that the others were being returned to the Philippines.

The seafarers experiencing the denial of entry or being deported had all previously undergone screening. They are required to be vetted and have work visas to join or work on ships sailing from the United States.

