Vard Secures Norway’s Highest Value Order to Build Deep-Sea Research Vessel

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard, a subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, signed its highest value single ship contract and the largest order of its kind for any Norwegian shipyard. Valued at nearly €700 million (US$816 million), the contract is for the design and construction of a deep-sea research vessel for US-based research organization Inkfish.

The vessel, project-named RV11000, is based on a Vard design for specialized research vessels. Developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway, in close collaboration with Inkfish, RV11000 will be a tailor-made platform designed for seafloor mapping, coring and sampling, submarine operations, and ROV activities at depths of up to 11,000 meters.

The ship will enable a wide range of deep-ocean missions, including the deployment and support of submersibles, ROVs and autonomous vehicles. The new research vessel will be 162 meters (531 feet) in length and is scheduled for delivery in Q1 2030. It represents a significant advancement in capability, building on the engineering and design foundations established with the RV6000 vessel, which Vard contracted in 2025 and is currently building for Inkfish.

“The project combines scale, technological complexity, and scientific ambition, reflecting our ability to design and deliver next-generation solutions for deep-sea exploration,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri. “It also underlines the strategic importance of the underwater domain for Fincantieri, where we continue to invest and innovate, leveraging our distinctive capabilities to support increasingly complex missions, from scientific research to the monitoring and protection of critical underwater infrastructure.”

The vessel will feature one of the largest battery installations ever fitted on a ship, enabling up to 12 hours of silent operations for scientific missions, alongside a highly advanced propulsion system combining DC technology with battery hybrid solutions. The hull will be optimized for high-performance seafloor mapping, ensuring excellent station-keeping and enhanced operational efficiency, while advanced stabilizers will minimize motion and accelerations.

The unit will also be certified in accordance with the latest IACS cybersecurity requirements, ensuring a high level of resilience and protection of critical onboard systems against evolving digital threats.

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Onboard facilities will include state-of-the-art laboratories, workshops, and scientific spaces, as well as high-level accommodation for up to 130 crew members and researchers, designed to ensure optimal comfort and enable the highest standards of scientific work.

Vard will manage the project, including design, hull construction, outfitting, integration, and commissioning. The hull will be built at Vard Shipyards Romania in Tulcea, while outfitting, commissioning, and delivery will be carried out at one of the group’s shipyards in Norway.

