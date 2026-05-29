New Zealand Funds Upgrades for Aging Navy Ships Ahead of Fleet Renewal

New Zealand is planning to extend the service life of three aging navy ships that have been the cornerstone of the country’s maritime combat capability. The government says the effort will ensure the navy continues to be well equipped even as plans for fleet renewal are being advanced.

In its 2026 budget, the government has allocated NZ$1.5 billion ($924.6 million) for defense funding, a significant portion of which will be spent on drone systems, critical ship maintenance, and work to replace an aging naval fleet. In the spending outline, the government has allocated an additional NZ$880 million ($516.8 million) for operating funding and $700 million ($411 million) of new capital funding for activities and operations, as well as priority projects with a strong focus on maritime security.

A major focus will involve undertaking critical maintenance work on the Navy’s two aging Anzac-class frigates, HMNZS Te Kaha and HMNZS Te Mana, as well as the multi-role vessel HMNZS Canterbury, in order to extend their lifespan until they are replaced. Commissioned in 1997 and 1999, respectively, Te Kaha and Te Mana have been the main combat-capable ships for the New Zealand Navy, playing vital roles in protecting the country, its exports, and maritime resources. Originally designed to have a lifespan of 30 years, the Navy has carried out technical studies that have indicated it is possible to extend the frigates’ lives until the mid-2030s.

Apart from the two frigates, New Zealand also intends to extend the service life of the 2007-built Canterbury. The 131-meter (430-foot) multi-role vessel provides sealift capabilities for the transport and deployment of equipment, vehicles, and personnel for the Navy. Built by Merwede Shipyards in the Netherlands, the vessel is also capable of transferring cargo and personnel ashore in benign conditions when port facilities are not available.

The nearly 20-year-old HMNZS Canterbury is also slated for upgrades (NZ Defence Force)

“New Zealand’s prosperity and security depend on the sea. For many years, New Zealand’s geographic distance has been seen as a shield from instability elsewhere in the world,” said Chris Penk, NZ Defense Minister. He added that recent events have served as a reminder of how quickly disruptions to international shipping routes can affect economies and supply chains across the globe. “The oceans are not a barrier to danger, but a vital national interest that must be actively secured.”

New Zealand is allocating funds to extend the life service of three navy ships at a time when it is progressing with its maritime fleet renewal program, which is part of the Defense Capability Plan.

On this, the country has begun discussions with the Royal Australian Navy and the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy, which are expected to inform the next stage for potential frigate replacement. Sometime next year, New Zealand intends to decide on whether to settle for Japanese Mogami-class frigates that were selected by Australia or the UK’s Type 31 frigates in its fleet renewal program.

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The future fleet, which is expected to be built over the 2029-2039 period, will support a broad range of functions, including maritime combat, patrol and security, sealift, hydrography and diving operations, assistance to other government agencies, and support for humanitarian and disaster response.

“In the interim, we are continuing to ensure the current frigates remain operational. We know this will be a significant decision for New Zealand and we are determined to work with our partners, focus on what is in our best interests and get it right,” said Penk early this month.

