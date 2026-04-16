New Initiative Surveys Seafarers' Experiences of Misconduct at Sea

The global shipping industry is attempting to come to grips with an ongoing problem with sexual harassment and assault. Surveys indicate that over the past five years, around 80 percent of seafarers have witnessed or experienced sexual offenses, with the main contributing factors being rising levels of stress, isolation and a predominantly single-gender working environment.

To tackle the problem, the Global Maritime Forum and the All Aboard Alliance have launched an initiative aimed at developing a global framework for shipping companies to better identify, prevent and respond to unwanted sexual behavior aboard vessels. The initiative is informed by the shipping industry's lack of tangible data on sexual offenses at sea.

Dubbed Unspoken, the initiative will call on seafarers to share personal experiences of sexual misconduct at sea. The accounts will inform the basis of a framework whose overall goal is to enable companies to better assess the severity of incidents and respond proportionately.

The ultimate aim of the framework, which should be ready within two years, is to make life at sea safer for everyone. The effort is in line with the All Aboard Alliance's new 2026-2030 strategy, which is built around four goals: safe working conditions, improved physical and mental health, inclusion and diversity, and flexible and attractive careers.

"Improving conditions for our seafaring teams means needing to confront some of the uncomfortable truths about the realities of life at sea. In doing so, we are working towards making the maritime sector a more attractive career path," said Mikael Skov, All Aboard Alliance co-chair.

He added that while most of the Alliance's members are working to strengthen their internal processes around sexual misconduct, Unspoken offers an opportunity to develop a framework that the industry — and most importantly, seafarers — will benefit from, with seafarers able to anonymously share parts or all of their personal stories.

The data collected will help the 34-member Alliance better understand different forms of misconduct, how incidents are assessed and responded to, and how prevention measures can be strengthened.

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"Lack of data and visibility is a significant issue for the maritime industry, particularly when it comes to issues as sensitive and hidden as sexual misconduct," says Meei Wong, All Aboard Alliance co-chair. "The Alliance is therefore beginning this process by listening to seafarers to better understand where systems fail and succeed. Incorporating seafarer perspectives from the outset will ensure the framework is grounded in lived experience, making it more likely to be genuinely impactful."

The initiative is funded by The Seafarers' Charity, which supports projects and organizations working to improve the safety, well-being and quality of life of seafarers and their families worldwide.