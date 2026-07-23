MSC’s Explora Journeys Takes Delivery of Enlarged, LNG Luxury Cruise Ship

MSC Group took delivery on Thursday, July 23, of the third cruise ship in its ultra-luxury brand, Explora Journeys. Developed on the family’s concept of luxury yacht-style cruising, the brand is part of the industry’s growing focus on ultra-luxury cruising.

Explora Journeys launched in July 2023 with Explora I and a second sister ship vessel in September 2024. The ships are being built by Fincantieri, with MSC highlighting it as part of a €3.5 billion investment in its fleet. The company has committed to the construction of a total of six Explora cruise ships. With the delivery of Explora III today, they are at the halfway mark, with construction underway on the three additional ships.

The first two cruise ships were delivered with traditional propulsion systems, but MSC changed the order, making the third through the sixth ships LNG-fueled. The changes included lengthening the ships by 19.2 meters (63 feet) to a new length overall of approximately 268 meters (879 feet).

The traditional delivery ceremony took place at Fincantieri’s Sestri Ponente shipyard in Genoa. It included a parade of the ship’s officers and the shipyard workers, the ceremonial flag change to its registry in Malta, and the naming of the vessel.

Fincantieri is building the six ultra-luxury cruise ships (Fincantieri)

Explora Journeys continues to refine its offering, highlighting that the enlarged cruise ship permitted it to introduce new culinary offerings, with three new restaurant concepts, and enhanced wellness, spa, and fitness facilities. They are also introducing Chopard’s first boutique onboard.

The passenger accommodations are also being enhanced with a second Owner’s Residence, an increased number of Ocean Residence suites and Ocean Penthouses. The total number of suites aboard the ship increases from 456 on the first two cruise ships, to 461 on Explora III. Gross tonnage of the cruise ship also increases from 63,621 to 72,810.

Fincantieri highlights the advanced technical designs, noting that the LNG fuel capability also supports the future use of renewable alternatives, including bio-LNG, synthetic LNG, or biofuels. The ship also has shore power connectivity and advanced power management technologies. The last two ships of the class, Explora V and Explora VI, will additionally feature fuel cells, which will more efficiently generate energy for the vessels.

Designed and built under the supervision of RINA Classification Society, Fincantieri highlights that Explora III received a number of additional notations recognizing its environmental performance and passenger comfort. These include the "Green Plus" notation for high environmental standards and the "Comfort Noise and Vibration" notation for low onboard noise and vibration levels. The vessel has also received the "Dolphin" notation, recognizing efforts to minimize underwater radiated noise in environmentally sensitive marine areas, as well as Polar Code C certification, enabling operations in polar regions.

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Explora Journeys is introducing Explora III with a “Prelude Journey” departing Genoa on July 24 and sailing to Civitavecchia, arriving on July 29. The official maiden voyage begins in Barcelona on August 1, and the ship will move through Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland, and North America. It will spend the winter in the Caribbean before repositioning for Explora Journeys’ first season in Alaska in 2027.

The introduction of Explora IV is scheduled for the summer of 2027, and Explora V in December 2027. The company will complete its fleet in August 2028 with Explora VI.

