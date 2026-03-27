Iran Turns Back Chinese Ships from Hormuz as IGRC Blames Trump



Tracking data detected two Chinese containerships that appeared to be making a U-turn after attempting to exit the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. Hours later, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard issued a statement saying that it had denied the ships transit to punish Donald Trump.

Chinese media had highlighted the transit of the vessels, both ultra-large vessels operated by state-owned Cosco Shipping, as possibly the first transits by a major carrier since the start of the war. According to the reports, the CSCL Arctic Ocean and the CSCL Indian Ocean were traveling empty and changed the AIS display to “Chinese Owner & Crew.”

The tracking shows both ships approaching Larak Island, where the so-called tollbooth and clearance operation is in effect. The Chinese ships pause and then reverse course back into the western Persian Gulf. As of late on Friday, both ships’ AIS signals show them back at anchor off the UAE.

It was noted that around a dozen Chinese ships, including several gas carriers, have preceded the two containerships and were permitted to make the transit in recent days. Other ships, including Chinese and Pakistani, and now a Thai vessel, had also made the transit, and now Malaysia’s prime minister said after speaking with Iran, its ships would be permitted to leave.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had also said that ships from “friendly nations,” including China, Russia, India, and Pakistan, were being permitted safe passage.

The IGRC, however, appears to be controlling the Strait in the highly fragmented leadership of Iran after nearly a month of attacks. Reports had said the IGRC was formalizing the exit procedures and would decide which vessels were permitted to make the transit. Some reports have said they are charging large fees to some ships for the guarantee of safe passage.

Hong Kong-flagged container ships CSCL INDIAN OCEAN (9695157) and CSCL ARCTIC OCEAN (9695169). They're the two green ones going up to Larak Island and back down again. https://t.co/UAVbnYZ2ci pic.twitter.com/cl40xFX2k5 — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) March 27, 2026

On its media channel, the IGRC, however, repeated the assertion today that the Strait of Hormuz is closed. It said that any vessels approaching the Strait would be met with a “severe response.”

"This morning, following the false statements of the corrupt U.S. president claiming that the Strait of Hormuz is open, three container ships of different nationalities moved toward the designated corridor for authorized vessel traffic, but were turned back after warnings from the IRGC Navy," the Guard Corps wrote in its message.

The reports said all three ships were Chinese-owned, but it was unclear which was the third ship they were referencing. Some reports noted that the Selen, bound for Pakistan, had been turned back, with the now reportedly deceased IRCG Navy Commander saying it too had “failed to comply with legal protocols.”

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Trump had told the media on Thursday to prove their legitimacy, the Iranians he is negotiating with said they would release eight tankers. Ultimately, he said it was 10 tankers and called them a “gift” from the Iranian leaders. Trump has repeatedly demanded that Iran immediately open the Strait of Hormuz or threatened massive attacks, starting with the country’s power stations. On Thursday, he said these attacks were delayed for 10 days as the talks were progressing. Iranian statements denied the talks and said Trump was lying to manipulate the oil markets.

U.S. stock markets responded badly to the latest developments, with prices continuing their sharp declines due to the fear that the talk of progress had been short-lived. The price of oil continued to rise.

