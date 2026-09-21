Iran Keeps Up Pressure, Hitting Another Tanker as US Asserts Hormuz is Open
Iran hit another tanker on September 21 in the Strait of Hormuz, causing injuries to two seafarers and maintaining its assertion to have control over the waterway. At the same time, US Central Command issued an update saying oil is moving and that “momentum is building.”
The claims were issued as UK Maritime Trade Operations received information from “military authorities” that an inbound tanker had been struck on Monday. The tanker was identified by Vanguard Tech as a crude oil tanker, the LR Stephanie (72,825 dwt), registered in the Isle of Man. The ship said two crewmembers sustained minor injuries, and it was proceeding with its inbound transit, with its AIS now showing it is in the Persian Gulf.
It is at least the fourth tanker strike reported to UKMTO since September 17. MT Trend (7,119 dwt) was struck on September 17, the STI Steadfast (109,999 dwt) was struck, and Indian media reports Al Maryah, a 54,474 dwt LPG tanker working for ADNOC was also struck, which apparently was a late report received today by UKMTO.
“IRGC attacks, attempted attacks, and/or harassment activity persisted, including UAV overflight, targeted surveillance of merchant shipping, and occasional VHF hailing. These actions continue to demonstrate Iran’s intent to assert presence along key transit lanes and maintain pressure on transiting vessels,” writes the Joint Maritime Information Center in its weekly report.
By JMIC’s assessment, “commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained at reduced levels.” It notes that independent tracking data “indicated suppression with single-digit numbers transiting,” but notes that US Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Shipping (NCAGS) indicates higher flows are being facilitated. JMIC’s data shows a high of three tankers on September 13, followed by one ship a day for three days, none on September 17, one on September 18, and two on September 19.
Admiral Brad Cooper, who heads CENTCOM, told a different story in a brief video update on September 19. He said they had just surpassed the 1 billion barrel mark for oil exports “over the last couple of months.” He said CENTCOM has assisted over 2,000 commercial ships in making the transit, providing coordinated protection. Furthermore, he asserted that volume in the past two weeks was “higher than any point in the past six months.”
Tracking, however, cannot confirm those numbers. Kpler data cited by Reuters said just 17 vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, down from 37 a week earlier. On Sunday, it says only one very large crude carrier exited, along with two tankers carrying refined oil products.
For the week, Kpler sets the number of tanker transits at 22 carrying 42 million barrels of crude, according to Reuters. Data shows that at least some of the transits continue to be shuttle operations, with the producers delivering oil to tankers waiting beyond the Strait of Hormuz in the Arabian Sea. JMIC reports it has tracked a total of 116 confirmed incidents since March 1.
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Iran continues its reports, likely exaggerations, while saying only vessels with explicit permission are making the transit. Last week, IRGC Navy leaders repeated their threat to destroy any vessel attempting to make the transit without permission.
CENTCOM also asserts that no ships associated with Iran are making the passage. As of September 21, it now says 110 vessels have been redirected since the blockade was resumed.