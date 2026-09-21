Iran Keeps Up Pressure, Hitting Another Tanker as US Asserts Hormuz is Open

Iran hit another tanker on September 21 in the Strait of Hormuz, causing injuries to two seafarers and maintaining its assertion to have control over the waterway. At the same time, US Central Command issued an update saying oil is moving and that “momentum is building.”

The claims were issued as UK Maritime Trade Operations received information from “military authorities” that an inbound tanker had been struck on Monday. The tanker was identified by Vanguard Tech as a crude oil tanker, the LR Stephanie (72,825 dwt), registered in the Isle of Man. The ship said two crewmembers sustained minor injuries, and it was proceeding with its inbound transit, with its AIS now showing it is in the Persian Gulf.

It is at least the fourth tanker strike reported to UKMTO since September 17. MT Trend (7,119 dwt) was struck on September 17, the STI Steadfast (109,999 dwt) was struck, and Indian media reports Al Maryah, a 54,474 dwt LPG tanker working for ADNOC was also struck, which apparently was a late report received today by UKMTO.