Port Arthur LNG (courtesy Sempra Energy)

Strategic Channels

Published Jun 22, 2025 9:03 PM by Sean M. Holt

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; &quot;Whoever controls the flow of energy controls their own destiny&mdash;and often that of others.&quot; - Condoleezza...

Emissions graphic

Finding Zero

Published Mar 30, 2025 5:07 PM by Sean M. Holt

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; The global maritime industry is racing to cut emissions with solutions ranging from cutting-edge tech to, well&hellip; s...

nuclear containership

Maritime’s Nuclear “Tomorrowland”

Published Jan 17, 2025 6:47 PM by Sean M. Holt

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; Imagine a world where the oceans are plied by vast, gleaming ships that leave no trace of pollution in their wake. No bl...

cybersecurity

Cybersecurity: Ghosts in the Machine

Published Nov 8, 2024 4:03 PM by Sean M. Holt

Posted in: Shipping

&quot;The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.&quot; &ndash; Sun Tzu, The Art of War &nbsp; In the dea...

Shawn Ryan

Bulletproof Live 2: Navigating Security and Wealth for Maritime Leaders

Published Oct 15, 2024 1:27 PM by Sean M. Holt

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; While conducting research for an upcoming article on&nbsp;maritime cybersecurity,&nbsp;The Maritime Executive&nbsp;had t...

Ammonia ship fuel

Ship Fuels: Ammonia - Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?

Published Sep 8, 2024 12:58 PM by Sean M. Holt

Posted in: Shipping

As the maritime industry grapples with stringent regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, ammonia emerges as a potential da...

Methanol

Green Fuel: Methanol's Promise

Published Aug 25, 2024 12:35 PM by Sean M. Holt

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; &ldquo;The momentum for green fuel is building, and we are pleased to see strong partnerships across the industry as we...

OceanXplorer

Unveiling the Mysteries of the Deep: OceanXplorer’s Mission in Asia

Published Jul 24, 2024 1:39 PM by Sean M. Holt

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; &nbsp; The research ship OceanXplorer hosted nearly 200 students and educators on board for tours while operating in...

Carnival Jubilee

Journey to Sustainability: When Does the LNG “Bridge” Become the “Road”?

Published Mar 11, 2024 8:13 PM by Sean M. Holt

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; In 2012, liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a marine fuel was a budding contender in the maritime industry, holding less tha...

Maritime Cyber photo

Combating Maritime Cyberattacks

Published Nov 12, 2023 8:04 PM by Sean M. Holt

Posted in: Business

On September 11, cyberattacks on Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts attracted worldwide attention. The companies&rsquo; global...

