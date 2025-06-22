Sean M. Holt
Strategic Channels
"Whoever controls the flow of energy controls their own destiny—and often that of others." - Condoleezza...
Finding Zero
The global maritime industry is racing to cut emissions with solutions ranging from cutting-edge tech to, well… s...
Maritime’s Nuclear “Tomorrowland”
Imagine a world where the oceans are plied by vast, gleaming ships that leave no trace of pollution in their wake. No bl...
Cybersecurity: Ghosts in the Machine
"The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting." – Sun Tzu, The Art of War In the dea...
Bulletproof Live 2: Navigating Security and Wealth for Maritime Leaders
While conducting research for an upcoming article on maritime cybersecurity, The Maritime Executive had t...
Ship Fuels: Ammonia - Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?
As the maritime industry grapples with stringent regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, ammonia emerges as a potential da...
Green Fuel: Methanol's Promise
“The momentum for green fuel is building, and we are pleased to see strong partnerships across the industry as we...
Unveiling the Mysteries of the Deep: OceanXplorer’s Mission in Asia
The research ship OceanXplorer hosted nearly 200 students and educators on board for tours while operating in...
Journey to Sustainability: When Does the LNG “Bridge” Become the “Road”?
In 2012, liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a marine fuel was a budding contender in the maritime industry, holding less tha...
Combating Maritime Cyberattacks
On September 11, cyberattacks on Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts attracted worldwide attention. The companies’ global...