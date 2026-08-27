Hanwha Shipping Takes Delivery of Tanker as Fleet Construction Accelerates

The U.S.-based Hanwha Shipping, established in 2024, marked its next key milestone with the naming and delivery of its first VLCC tanker. It comes as the company’s fleet of three VLCCs and four LNG carriers are all moving into construction.

The company first announced its plans to work with the group’s South Korean shipyard to develop LNG carriers for the international market. At the time, it was pointed out that they would be the first modern LNG carriers in the U.S. registry. It also announced plans to build 10 MR tankers (49,500 dwt) in conjunction with the group’s USA Philly Shipyard for the Jones Act fleet due for delivery starting in 2029. Also on its website, it shows future consideration for ammonia & ethane carriers and LCO? carriers.

The first of Hanwha Shipping’s vessels are three large (320,000 dwt) VLCCs built in South Korea using the group’s advanced technologies. At the end of July, the company named the first vessel, Elandra K2, at Hanwha Ocean’s Okpo Shipyard in South Korea. Registered in the Marshall Islands, the company reported the first charter would be Vitol and its current AIS signal shows the tanker has arrived at the Khor Fakkan anchorage in the UAE.

“The delivery of the Elandra K2 is a major moment for Hanwha Shipping as we celebrate our first ship on the water,” said Charles Salmon, Chief Operating Officer, Hanwha Shipping, during the naming ceremony. The company reported that the second VLCC will be named Elandra Kunlun and is scheduled for delivery in December 2026. It will be followed by the Elandra Kilimanjaro, scheduled for delivery in February 2027.

Two more VLCCs are being assembled, and work has begun on the LNG carriers (Hanwha Shipping)

The keel for the second VLCC was placed in the assembly dock in May. The third ship of the class is also under construction, with its keel block placed at the beginning of this week, August 24, into the assembly dock.

“Hanwha Shipping has taken a deliberate approach to how these vessels are designed and equipped, from multi-fuel readiness to integrated cyber resilience built in from the construction stage,” explained Matthew Mueller, ABS Vice President, North Pacific Business Development. ABS worked closely with the Hanwha team throughout the design and build, and the ships are built to ABS Class

The ELANDRA K2 holds a series of ABS Fuel Ready Level 1C notations, including ammonia, LNG, and methanol, providing a path to alternative fuel adoption as regulations evolve. The vessel’s cyber resilience framework builds on the first ABS approval in principle granted to an actual vessel under the IACS UR E26 framework, awarded to Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Ocean at Gastech 2025.

Following will be the company’s four LNG carriers, each with a capacity of 174,000 cbm. They are due to start delivery in 2027, and all the vessels will be compliant with all US LNG terminals. The keel block for the first of the vessels was placed into the assembly dock in June, while steel cutting is underway for the next two vessels.

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Hanwha Shipping highlights that it will be working with strategic partners around the world. It looks to be an extension of Hanwha Ocean and to leverage the group’s global network.

Hanwha Group has strong ambitions for the U.S. market, announcing plans to invest in the expansion of the Philly Shipyard and recently indicating that it will bid to acquire the U.S. shipbuilding capabilities of Austal.

