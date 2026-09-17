Japan, Korea, and Russia Coordinate to Rescue Three North Korean Seafarers

In a rare example of maritime cooperation among unlikely participants, three North Korean seafarers were rescued from their sinking boat while a search is ongoing for a fourth missing individual. South Korea helped to organize the search, asking for the assistance of Japan and Russia.

As with anything involving North Korea, the details are scarce. The reports indicate that a North Korean cargo ship was towing a smaller boat which got into trouble in international waters approximately 65 miles southwest of Japan’s Oki islands and 125 miles from Pohang City, Korea.

The South Korean Navy reported the incident, saying that four people were believed to have been aboard the boat. The South Korean Coast Guard dispatched two patrol boats and an aircraft, aided by naval ships. It also alerted the fishing community.