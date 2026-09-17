After Mass-Casualty Capsizing, Lawmaker Calls for a Look at Ferry's Age

More than 120 people disappeared when the lost ferry Virgo Transport 8 capsized on September 13 in the Java Sea, and an investigation into the circumstances of the casualty is well under way. Early lines of inquiry include a review of its registration status: the ship had been flagged into the domestic Indonesian fleet very recently, and was of an advanced age for approval for the country's coastwise ferry routes.

Virgo Transport 8 (IMO 8625179) was built in 1987 and served in Japanese trade under a previous name. Before-and-after photos provided by VesselFinder show that she underwent significant hull modifications on the starboard side when she transferred to Indonesian service, including the addition of two side-mounted ro/ro ramps near the bow and the stern.

Deeply indented hull cutaways allowed for installation of two more ro/ro ramps (Courtesy VesselFinder)