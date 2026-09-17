French Fishermen Block Med Ports in Fuel Protest, Disrupting Ferry Service
FFrance’s fishermen have taken to the waters in a protest over fuel prices that was reported to be growing and disrupting Mediterranean ferry service. Ports from Sète to Nice have been blocked while the fishermen demanded action on fuel and other financial promises from the government.
One fisherman told the French AFP news agency the price of diesel fuel was the “last straw.” Another fisherman also cited the increased European regulations and the lack of government action.
As a result, they took to their small boats and began blocking harbors at the beginning of the week. At Nice, reports said a ferry was being forced to wait offshore, while at Sète, Corsica Ferries announced service was canceled for the Tuesday night and Wednesday sailings. Corsica Ferries said it was unable to complete the crossing from L’Ile-Rousse and had been forced to cancel service. It was offering passengers alternatives to Nice and Toulon. A spokesperson told the media, “As for what happens next, we have no news.”
The protesters were also setting tires on fire and placing signs showing their dissatisfaction to block the entrances to the ports. They also targeted the oil depot at Fos-sur-Mer, near Sète.
The government has been blaming the U.S. war with Iran for the rising fuel prices. AFP reports the price of diesel fuel has skyrocketed to an all-time high in France, running between approximately $10 and $12 per gallon.
The fishermen have been complaining for months about the financial strain while saying theirs was a dying way of life. The mayor of Nice, Eric Ciotti, visited the fishermen and told the media that they are an “endangered species” in the Mediterranean.
Ciotti highlighted that the government had promised 35 cents per liter (approximately $1.40 per gallon) of fuel to support our fishermen in the face of soaring prices. He, however, writes that the fishermen are still waiting for it to be paid out. “Announcements are not enough. This aid must quickly reach those who need it,” said Ciotti.
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The protests come as France is preparing for presidential elections in 2027. On Thursday, Catherine Chabaud, the Minister of the Sea and Fisheries, met with the protesters and said they had a good dialogue. She proposed zero-interest loans for the fishermen facing financial hardships. She announced that the fishermen "have committed to unblocking the ports," following a meeting lasting more than six hours.
The fishermen had threatened that the longer the protest continued, the larger it would get. There were also concerns that it would spread to other regions and industries as French citizens continue to complain about high costs.