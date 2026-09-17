French Fishermen Block Med Ports in Fuel Protest, Disrupting Ferry Service

FFrance’s fishermen have taken to the waters in a protest over fuel prices that was reported to be growing and disrupting Mediterranean ferry service. Ports from Sète to Nice have been blocked while the fishermen demanded action on fuel and other financial promises from the government.

One fisherman told the French AFP news agency the price of diesel fuel was the “last straw.” Another fisherman also cited the increased European regulations and the lack of government action.

As a result, they took to their small boats and began blocking harbors at the beginning of the week. At Nice, reports said a ferry was being forced to wait offshore, while at Sète, Corsica Ferries announced service was canceled for the Tuesday night and Wednesday sailings. Corsica Ferries said it was unable to complete the crossing from L’Ile-Rousse and had been forced to cancel service. It was offering passengers alternatives to Nice and Toulon. A spokesperson told the media, “As for what happens next, we have no news.”