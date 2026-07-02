France Fines and Releases Shadow Fleet Tanker Held for a Month

French prosecutors and the Maritime Court in Brest accepted a plea deal, which will fine and release the shadow fleet tanker Tagor (114,809 dwt). The vessel was boarded by French troops on May 31 as it was sailing in the Mediterranean.

The reports indicate a total fine of €1 million ($1.1 million) for the vessel and a pledge from the vessel’s owners to seek a legitimate flag for the ship. The fines for vessels have become a common tactic as part of a French campaign, which President Emmanuel Macron said would delay the vessels and disrupt their finances.

The crude oil tanker Tagor was coming from Murmansk, according to the reports, when it was boarded on suspicion of sailing without a legitimate flag. The troops inspected the vessel and ordered it to head to the French coast. The tanker had been previously sanctioned by the UK, EU, and U.S. for its involvement in the Russian oil trade.

Records show the vessel as sailing since July 2025, first claiming a flag in Guinea, then Madagascar, and now Cameroon. Each is listed as false. The owner of the vessel, which is listed as being based in Abu Dhabi, reportedly admitted guilt as part of the plea deal.

The Tagor was the fourth crude oil tanker that France has stopped since it started the efforts in September 2025. Each has ultimately been fined and released, although the French courts also tried the Chinese master of the first vessel in absentia. The others each paid fines. France is still holding a fifth shadow fleet tanker, Discover, which was interdicted last week.

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Russia continues to call these interventions “piracy” and has taken steps to increase the protection of the shadow fleet. Russian warships have been seen escorting the vessels in some busy seaways such as the Baltic and the English Channel. There are also reports of armed guards on some of the ships who have a Russian military background, and pictures recently emerged showing military submachine guns above the bridge of a Russian gas carrier that was sailing in the Baltic.

The AIS signal for the Tagor shows it remains off the French coast, but it is expected to get underway. It is broadcasting a destination of Istanbul.

