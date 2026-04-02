Four People Rescued by Vehicle Carrier Transiting the Bay of Biscay

Four people aboard a large sailboat were successfully rescued after their vessel began taking on water during a storm in the Bay of Biscay. UECC (United European Car Carriers), a 50:50 partnership between NYK and Wallenius Lines, is recounting the tale and saluting the seamanship of the crew aboard its vessel Autosun.

The company’s main business activity is the short sea transportation of new cars and light commercial vehicles. The Autosun, built in 2000 and registered in Madeira, was crossing the Bay of Biscay when the sailboat issued a mayday call. It is a 6,670 dwt RoRo with a capacity of 2,080 vehicles.

The vessel reported that it was encountering strong northerly winds and 3 to 4 meter (10 to 13 foot) swells. It worked in coordination with both the Spanish and French MRCC to ensure a coordinated response.

Four people who were rescued were later airlifted by a French rescue helicopter (UECC)

Preparing for the rescue operation, the vessel activated its man overboard (MOB) signal and general alarm to ensure the crew was ready for the operation. They determined to use the pilot door to bring the people aboard and rigged a pilot ladder for the recovery operation.

After a course alteration, it reached the boat in distress and maneuvered the 140-meter (459-foot) Autosun to create a lee. They reported that they were able to reduce the motion on the boat and provide sheltered waters, enabling the car carrier’s crew to safely transfer the four people within minutes aboard the ship.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

The four individuals were provided a short medical assessment once aboard the Autosun.

A French rescue helicopter was also dispatched. It was used to airlift the four individuals from the car carrier and transport them to shore.

