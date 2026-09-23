Trump Takes Aim at IMO and the Net Zero Framework at the UN

As the first global carbon price mechanism of any kind, the IMO Net Zero Framework's "economic measures" system has had its critics, and has attracted particular scrutiny from the Trump administration. The industry's proposed carbon agreement has even risen to the attention of the president, who used it in an address at the UN General Assembly as an example of the form of international regulation that he opposes.

"Last year, my administration was forced to intervene to stop an obscure UN body, the International Maritime Organization, from secretly establishing a first-ever global carbon tax - very expensive tax - to raise international shipping costs by 10 to 20 percent, and maybe even more than that," Trump claimed. "There is no global government, and while I'm president, there will be no global taxes."

Though it may be little-known outside of shipping circles, IMO has been working on CO2 for a long time. Member states first voted on a resolution to address CO2 emissions in 1997, and IMO has been implementing carbon regulations since the 2011 adoption of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) standard. Though not a stringent regulation in itself, the EEDI demonstrated an industry consensus that ships should burn less fuel if possible, and that IMO could make rules designed to reduce carbon emissions.