First Offshore Post-Combustion CO2 Capture System Starts on FPSO



What is being billed as the world’s first offshore post-combustion CO2 capture system is now fully operational on an advanced FPSO positioned off Angola. Developed by Carbon Circle for the Yinson Production FPSO Agogo, which is being operated by Azule Energy, the FPSO and this new system are considered to be a pioneer in the emerging field of offshore carbon capture.

The massive FPSO was built in China and delivered in March 2025 by COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Shipyard. Measuring 330 meters (1,082 feet) in length, it has a production capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 1.6 million barrels of oil. The FPSO arrived off Angola in May 2025 and achieved first oil at the end of July 2025. It started a 15-year charter.

The Agogo FPSO is billed as the centerpiece of the Agogo International West Hub project, located approximately 180 kilometers (over 110 miles) off the coast of Angola. It involved two fields, which will each have an FPSO. Combined, the fields have estimated reserves of approximately 450 million barrels and a projected peak production of 175,000 barrels per day.

Carbon Circle received the contract to develop the carbon capture system in late 2023. The partners highlight the challenges, which ranged from tight layouts to limited access and operational challenges. They noted a need for a flexible, modular commissioning, noting that delivering the first carbon capture offshore was “anything but plug and play.”

The unique CCS system will provide vital information about how the systems perform offshore (Yinson Production)

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The Agogo CCS system, they explained, is running on the open source CESAR1 solvent, which is an advanced amine blend shaped by years of academic research, international pilots, and global R&D collaboration. With low-energy regeneration and high reaction rates, the companies believe CESAR1 is showing strong potential for large-scale offshore deployment.

Yinson Production reports that integrating carbon capture into an FPSO reduces emissions from operations and builds an understanding of how such systems perform offshore. It is part of an advanced approach to the FPSO. It includes the first Combined Cycle Power Generation units ever deployed on an FPSO. All of its topside and marine systems were also designed to be fully electric, and it incorporates various advanced solutions aimed at minimizing operational environmental impact while maximizing efficiency.

