Ecuador Seizes Cocaine Impregnated into Cardboard in a Container

The Ecuadorian National Police are reporting a particularly challenging seizure of cocaine in the Port of Guayaquil before it could be exported on a containership to Spain. The seizure is part of the ongoing operation Fenix that targets exports in the port for inspection.

Using risk analysis techniques applied to export cargo, the police reported they stopped a container that was labeled to be going to Spain. It was loaded with 1,080 cardboard boxes.

The cocaine was impregnated between the layers of cardboard (Ecuadorian National Police)

A trained dog alerted the police to several of the boxes, prompting a closure inspection. They finally determined that a substance had been impregnated between the layers of the cardboard and was being used to conceal the drugs. It was hindering detection.

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The police reported that field tests confirmed that the substance was cocaine. They proceeded with the seizure on August 7 at Guayaquil. Today, August 11, they reported that 1,252.8 kg, or approximately 1.2 tons, of cocaine has been recovered from the boxes. They set the estimated street value at $37.6 million in the United States and a staggering $58.6 million in Europe.

The seizure is part of an effort to target exports and to intercept drugs before they depart the country. It is in addition to increased efforts by the European authorities working with their South American colleagues to stop the smuggling of drugs into Europe.

