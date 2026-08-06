Crystal Cruises Finalizes Order with Fincantieri for Third Luxury Ship

Crystal Cruises finalized the order with Fincantieri for a third luxury cruise ship as the brand continues its revitalization under the ownership of A&K Travel Group (Abercrombie & Kent). Planning for the new cruise ships had been underway since the brand returned to operations in 2023, and a memorandum of agreement was signed in 2024 that called for two new cruise ships with an option for a third.

Construction for the first of the three ships began in May 2026 with a ceremonial steel cutting at the Fincantieri yard in Marghera, Italy. The cruise line has announced that the keel of the first ship, which has been named Crystal Grace, is scheduled to be laid in December 2026, and the ship will be delivered in May 2028. The second ship is scheduled for May 2031, and the third ship is now scheduled for 2034 as part of the brand’s long-term growth strategy. Previous reports said it would be delivered in 2032.

The line highlights that with the new ships, it looks to maintain the traditions of Crystal, which has long been recognized as a luxury brand, while at the same time modernizing and enhancing its offerings to keep pace with the segment. It currently operates the 740-passenger Crystal Symphony (built in 1995 at 51,605 gross tons) and the 606-passenger Crystal Serenity (built in 2003 at 68,870 gross tons). The new ships will be relatively small by modern standards at 61,800 gross tons with accommodations for 650 passengers (double occupancy). The will measure 246 meters (807 feet) in length,

Crystal points to maintaining a walkaround promenade, the popular Palm Court lounge, and multiple dining options. The new ships will also be all-suite, with each featuring a veranda. The suites will range from 230 square feet with a 57-foot veranda to the majority at 333 square feet with an 85-foot veranda. The penthouse suites will be 1,232 square feet, and for the first time, the new class introduces an owner’s suite, which will be 1,950 square feet with a 1,965 square foot veranda. The ships will also have solo occupancy accommodations, and all the suites will feature butler service.

Specialty dining aboard the new ships will continue Nobu Matsuhisa’s Umi Uma restaurant. They will each also have the Osteria d’Ovidio and the newly introduced BeefBar. There will also be casual dining and a main restaurant.

Crystal was launched in the 1990s by Japan’s NYK Group and maintained for years as a showpiece for the company. It was later sold to Genting Hong Kong, but it went into bankruptcy in 2022 with the financial collapse of Genting Hong Kong.

Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, as Executive Chairman of A&K Travel Group, who had previously built Silversea Cruises, emerged to rescue the brand. They acquired the two ocean-going vessels and the brand name, and after a $170 million reconstruction of the ships, they returned to service in 2023. A&K lost out on acquiring Crystal’s ultra-luxury expedition ship, which was sold to Royal Caribbean for Silversea, and they did not acquire Crystal’s river cruise operation.

A&K points out that the three new ships are the first for the brand in 25 years and the first it has built for Crystal. They will be launching at a time when the luxury segment of cruising has become more competitive, crowded with firms that are also looking to enhance their offering and new entrants, including the luxury hotel brands Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton.

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D’Ovidio has a long relationship with Fincantieri and looks to build on that partnership to create the new luxury vessels. The shipyard notes that the vessels will feature premium materials and fine craftsmanship. In addition to building ultra-large cruise ships, Fincantieri has developed a strong presence in the luxury sector as it continues to build cruise ships for Viking, Regent Seven Seas, and Oceania Cruises. It was also the yard selected for the Four Seasons yacht cruise ships, having delivered the first one earlier this year, and work is underway for the second and third Four Seasons ships.

Fincantieri reported in 2024 that the agreement with Crystal and A&K was valued at between €1 and €2 billion.

