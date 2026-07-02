Conditions Deteriorating for Hijacked Seafarers as Somalia Piracy Continues

The IMO released a statement highlighting the deteriorating conditions for three crews stuck in Somalia after their vessels were seized by pirates while calling for more action from the international community. It came as the Indian Navy responded to a new distress call and was able to release a crew sheltering from pirates in their vessel’s citadel.

The current chair of the Djibouti Code of Conduct/Jeddah Amendment, a regional initiative implemented by the International Maritime Organization, reports deteriorating humanitarian conditions for the crew of the MT Honour 25, which was seized on April 24, as well as for the crews of the Sward and Eureka, which were also seized around the same time.

According to the statement released by the IMO, the captain of the Honour 25 says the crew is caught between two factions in Somalia. The rival group recently tried to storm the ship, and there was an exchange of gunfire between the two groups.

Five of the 17 crewmembers, including the captain, of the Honour 25 are now suffering from health problems. The captain reports that the food supplies have been reduced to rice, and the available water is unsafe for drinking.

As a result, the Chair of the IMO initiative, Metse Ralephenya of South Africa, is calling for “urgent, coordinated and decisive international intervention to secure the immediate, safe, and unconditional release of the crews.”

His statement came as Egypt’s Foreign Ministry reported it was increasing its diplomatic efforts to gain the release of its nationals aboard the Eureka. The report said the pirates, however, had changed their demands.

Another crew was able to avoid abduction, however, as the Indian Navy’s frigate Trikand reached the bulker Golden Arsenal, which had been boarded on Wednesday, July 1. The crew of 21 had been able to retreat to the citadel aboard the 28,221-dwt bulker, which was sailing between Yemen and Somalia.

The bulker registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines had sailed from Aden, Yemen, and was reporting that it was heading to Tuticorin, India. It was approximately 300 nautical miles east-northeast of Djibouti when it was overtaken by a skiff with four heavily armed individuals. Reports yesterday said the pirates had RPGs.

The pirates were able to board the vessel and damage the bridge and some of the surrounding compartments, but were unable to beach the citadel. The crew had issued a distress call and remained sheltered. The pirates appeared to have abandoned the ship, but the crew saw that the boarding ladders were still in place and decided to remain in the citadel until assistance could reach them.

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Sailors from the Indian Navy boarded the Golden Arsenal and searched the vessel, confirming the pirates had fled. They released the crew from the citadel and assisted in restoring the vessel so that it could continue its voyage.

The Indian Navy also undertook aerial surveillance in the area. This came after reports that the pirate group had pursued another vessel on Monday, and the authorities warned the group was likely still looking for targets.

