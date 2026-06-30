Egypt Intensifies Efforts to Free Crew of Hijacked Tanker

Egypt is intensifying efforts to free the crew of a tanker that has been held by pirates off Somalia since early May. The Foreign Ministry, in a new statement, emphasized the efforts while also working to support the families of the Egyptian sailors aboard the tanker.

The efforts come after the head of Egypt’s Maritime Officers Syndicate said last week talks had collapsed, according to The National news outlet in Egypt. It reports that the liaison to the International Transport Workers’ Federation said that the pirates demanded a higher ransom. He told the outlet that the issue was back to “square one.”

The incident started on May 2 while the tanker Eureka (3,353 dwt) was at anchorage off Qana Port, Shabwa, Yemen. Armed individuals reportedly boarded the vessel and took control. Later reports stated the vessel was underway toward Somalia, and at last report, it is anchored off the coast in the Puntland region.

The vessel, which is owned by interests in Yemen, was built in 2006 and registered in Togo. It has a crew of 22 aboard, including eight Egyptians.

The ministry reports it is coordinating efforts to ensure the welfare of the crewmembers. The embassy in Mogadishu made arrangements to enable the crew to communicate with their families.

The foreign minister has directed that they maintain daily monitoring while they work toward the release of the crew. At the same time, it has been communicating with the shipowner in Yemen and enlisted the aid of the Egyptian embassy in Riyadh, which is accredited in Yemen, to coordinate with the Yemeni authorities.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

The hijacking of the Eureka was one of three incidents reported over a matter of days in late April and early May. EUNAVFOR Atalanta reports it is monitoring the situation and, as of last week, listed all three hijackings as ongoing.

Pirate activity increased dramatically this spring off the coast of Somalia and in the waters toward Yemen. Several ships reported being approached and getting into gun battles with the pirates, while others were able to outrun and maneuver to avoid boarding attempts.

