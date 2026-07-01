Pirates Board and Damage Vessel and Then Pursue Second Ship in Gulf of Aden

A pirate action group was active in the Gulf of Aden on July 1, as the level of activity continues at an increased level in the area. UK Maritime Trade Operations and MSCIO are reporting the pirates were able to board one vessel but abandoned it when the crew locked into the citadel, but a short time later, the same group was pursuing a second vessel.

The first incident took place in a position approximately 76 nautical miles south of Balhaf, Yemen, and 110 nautical miles northeast of Bosaso, Somalia. An unnamed bulker reported it was being approached by a small boat with four people aboard. They were heavily armed, including the RPGs.

Being overtaken, the crew of the bulker stopped the vessel and proceeded to enter the citadel to issue a distress call. They were awaiting assistance.

The crew later left the citadel to inspect the ship, reporting the pirates had fled. While they could not find any of the pirates, they saw that the boarding ladders were still on the hull of their ship. As a precaution, they re-entered the citadel until assistance arrived.

The reports indicated that four pirates had boarded the ship. The crew observed damage to the bridge and several compartments around the bridge.

Later, four people, also heavily armed, were observed in pursuit of a second merchant ship. MSCIO said it was likely the same group based on the timing and location.

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The second vessel reported that it was able to evade the pirates. The skiff discontinued the pursuit. The authorities, however, are warning that the group appears to be searching for additional targets.

Three other ships continue to be held by pirate groups in Somalia since late April and early May. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry has ordered an increased effort in an attempt to free Egyptian sailors being held on one of the vessels.

