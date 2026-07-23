China’s Largest Hydrogen-Powered Inland Cargo Ship is Launched

An effort to develop a sustainable, hydrogen-powered shipping network serving the Pearl River region was announced as China launched its largest hydrogen-powered inland cargo ship. Guangdong Yuntao Hydrogen Energy, which is developing the ship’s systems, reports it plans to launch a network of up to 100 standardized vessels, making it possible to maintain a commercially viable operation without subsidies.

The first ship, named Yun Tao No. 1, was launched on July 16 at Zhaoqing. It was built in a partnership with China State Shipbuilding Corporation. Unlike previous vessels, the companies report that it achieves a size to be a commercial operation as opposed to a vessel built for demonstration purposes.

The inland cargo ship is 70 meters (230 feet) in length and has a capacity for up to 140 containers. It is reported to be 2,000 tonnes.

Chinese officials are saying the ship is large enough to support commercial operations (Chinese state media)

It can also be used to transport bulk cargo such as ore, coal, or grain. The companies report that the vessel is designed for a long service life, low operating costs, and incorporates safety advantages. The hull has also been optimized for low resistance, and the ship employs an intelligent navigation early warning system that the companies report makes it possible to navigate shoals, rapids, and ecologically-controlled zones.

Guangdong Yuntao Hydrogen Energy has developed the powertrain and systems it says will support a standardized inland hydrogen-powered shipping route capable of supporting heavy freight operations. The vessel uses three 260 kW marine hydrogen fuel cell generator sets, supported by lithium batteries. The ship is reported to have a range of 760 kilometers (470 miles).

The plan calls for deploying 100 standardized vessels throughout the Pearl River region within the next four years. Already, the company reports the vessel’s operating costs are 20 to 30 percent lower than comparable traditional diesel vessels.

As the network is developed, Guangdong Yuntao Hydrogen Energy reports that it will be able to improve hydrogen refueling to further support sustainable commercial operations. It predicts that by 2028, it will not require a subsidy.

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Guangdong Yuntao Hydrogen Energy has also become the first company to complete the development of a closed-loop network. It is developing operations in production, storage, transport, and a multi-scenario deployment strategy.

Officials report that the ship must now prove its endurance, fuel cost, and sustainable operations, as well as efficient refueling to maintain daily operations. China is trying to move hydrogen inland shipping from demonstration to commercialization, and they report that this vessel represents the breakthrough to advance hydrogen-powered shipping.

